Urban Meyer: Tim Tebow’s one of 90 trying to make team, he’s improved

Getty Images

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got his chance to share his thoughts on Tim Tebow during a Thursday media session and called the aspiring tight end “just another guy” going through the team’s organized team activities.

Head coach Urban Meyer also had a press conference and it opened with a question about Tebow. Meyer coached Tebow when he won the Heisman and two national titles as a quarterback at Florida, so he was asked if it is weird to see Tebow trying to play tight end.

Meyer’s answer trod on similar ground as Jenkins’ reply and he used it to complement tight ends coach Tyler Bowen’s work with a position group that also includes James O'Shaughnessy and Ben Ellefson.

“I wouldn’t say weird. Awkward, maybe, the first practice, but it’s one of 90 trying to make the team. He has improved, it’s all new for him. Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole. O’Shaughnessy and Ellefson in particular, if you watch a video last year and watch practice now, it’s night and day. Those guys have really improved and the position is trending upward. They’re doing a nice job.”

Given Tebow’s background, it’s inevitable that there will be thoughts about things he can do other than playing tight end and Meyer was asked about that as well. He said they’ll take things “one step at a time” and it seems likely they’ll have to feel confident he’ll be one of 53 on the team before expending much energy on such matters.