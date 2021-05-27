Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence full-speed ahead in practice

Getty Images

In an interview with PFT this week, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said that he’s bumped his number of throws to 60 a day after being limited to 30-40 during rookie minicamp as he recovers from left shoulder surgery.

Lawrence said he would be “let loose” in the coming weeks, but head coach Urban Meyer sounded like there weren’t too many wraps left to take off the first overall pick when he spoke to reporters on Thursday. Meyer said he spoke to quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer about Lawrence’s schedule and that they aren’t putting a concrete cap on throws anymore.

“He had a great day yesterday, OK day today,” Meyer said. “I just talked to coach Schott because I knew I’d be asked that question and wanted to give the right answer. He’s not necessarily on a pitch count. They monitor every throw and if there’s anything they have to adjust, they will. It’s been full-speed ahead since the last two, three practices. . . . When you have three quarterbacks, four quarterbacks, he’s not getting overused right now. Hour and a half practice, you just don’t get really enough throws.”

Meyer said that Lawrence had a rougher day Thursday because they were emphasizing red zone work, which is a “completely different game” when facing NFL players. Those are the kinds of lessons that Lawrence has to learn and it’s a good sign for the Jaguars that he can focus on them without any shoulder issues.