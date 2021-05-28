Aaron Rodgers could retire for 2021, return in 2022

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT
As the Packers and pretty much everyone else not named Aaron Rodgers try to figure out what Aaron Rodgers will do in 2021, there’s one specific possibility that must be considered.

Rodgers could retire for 2021, and then unretire for 2022.

This isn’t a report or an educated guess or anything meant to indicate what Rodgers actually will do. No one knows what he will do. In the absence of any information about his intentions, speculation will happen, both internally and externally. And one possibility on the radar screen consists of Rodgers walking away from the game in 2021 and then, after the Packers have moved on with Jordan Love or someone else in 2021 and have a plan in place for 2022, returning to it.

It would force their hand, the same way Brett Favre’s return in 2008 did, months after he retired and the Packers pivoted to Rodgers — and drafted Brian Brohm in round two and Matt Flynn in round seven.

Presumably, the Packers would give Jordan Love the chance to become the guy they thought he’d be when they traded up in 2020 to draft him, late in round one. Based on his performance in 2021, the Packers either would be fine with Love or they will have made other plans, through free agency, a trade, or the draft.

From Rodgers’ perspective, the timing of a return would become critical. If he shows up too early, the Packers quite possibly would welcome him back. Beyond a certain point, they won’t want to reinstate his $14.7 million salary, his cap charge, his roster spot.

Rodgers also would be wise not to wait too long. He’ll need a team that will upend its own plans for quarterback in 2022, unless of course there’s a predetermined destination that is unofficially identified, through unofficial communications that technically would constitute tampering.

If, as it appears, Rodgers won’t play for the Packers again and if, as it appears, the Packers won’t be trading him, quitting the game and then coming back once the Packers would be inclined to trade Rodgers becomes a viable option. For now, it’s a potential outcome that can’t be ignored.

  1. Packers forced to play love, get nothing for Rodgers. Well played gutekunst.

  2. Maybe he could win a title in the honeymoon period but I don’t see how he avoids the same problems he has in Green Bay. In fact, I think they’d be even worse on a new team who would 100% be viewing him as the missing piece. They won’t be looking for his input on building a roster–they’ll be expecting him to do his part in what they already have created. And without question any new team would see him as a short-term play: They’ll either win a title in the first couple years or the window will be closed and they’ll have to rebuild which would likely mean moving on from Rodgers to save salary cap space. Unless he totally changed his outlook and went the Tom Brady route of taking less pay nobody is going to have him around long-term.

  5. Or maybe Rodgers just retires and pursues other opportunities that will also pay him pretty well.

  6. Can’t see him missing a year of football at his age.
    He also would have to pay back $33 million.
    Even if he retires, when he comes back he will be under contract for 2 more years with GB
    What happens if he gets injured? GB must plan for that as well.

  7. Sitting out for the first part of the season until they go ahead and trade him, seems more likely.

  8. I’m actually quite concerned that AR will not be able to come back physicall this year even if he wants to. He just lost 15 pounds. He is not building muscle doing that, or training to host jeopardy. Mentally his head is elsewhere too. Unless he already knows he will be playing this year, he is making a poor decision for his football future. If he is truely in doubt right now he is going to have a tough go of it.

  9. I am really surprised you have not suggested Rogers take the Jalen Ramsey approach: come to camp and play the first game, get nicked and then insist he’s too injured to play for the remainder of the season until he gets traded.

    Simple and does not cost Rogers a season of pay.

  10. The Packers are in a bind as to how much money they can throw at him and for how many years, because they have been kicking the salary cap can down the road for some time and it soon can be kicked no further. They also will want to give Adams a new contract. So whether Rodgers is in GB this year or not (and I believe he will be) I don’t think he’ll be there next year.

  11. How many franchises have had the reigning league MVP retire just so he doesn’t have to play for them anymore?

