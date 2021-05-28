Buccaneers promote several front office officials, including former tight end Alex Smith

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced several members of the front office have been promoted, including one well-known former player.

Alex Smith, a longtime former tight end, was promoted from Pro Scout to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting. Smith is heading into his fifth season with the Buccaneers’ front office after an 11-year NFL career that included four years playing for the Buccaneers, as well as time with the Eagles, Browns and Washington.

Three members of the front office have been promoted to V.P. titles: Mike Greenberg to Vice President of Football Administration, Duke Preston to Vice President of Player Engagement and John Spytek to Vice President of Player Personnel.

Others promoted in Tampa Bay were Sean Conley to Pro Scout, Shane Scannell to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting and John Van Dam to Assistant Tight Ends Coach.