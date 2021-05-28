Dalton Schultz: Dak Prescott looks the same to me

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took part in this week’s organized team activities and he said he is “pretty much full go” after recovering from the severe ankle injury that ended his 2020 season.

Prescott is feeling good and one of the players tasked with catching passes said that Prescott is looking good as well. Tight end Dalton Schultz said that he has not noticed any difference in the way Prescott is throwing the ball in his return to action.

“The ball’s coming out the same as was before the injury,” Schultz said, via the team’s website. “From what I can tell, it looks like right where he picked back up off of. All looks the same to me. The ball is in my hands the same exact way. So I’m excited to see how he continues to progress.”

There’s a long way to go before Week 1, but any good news about Prescott is good news for the Cowboys in general.

It also would seem to be good news for Schultz in particular. Schultz caught 13 passes in his first two seasons before busting out with 63 catches last season. Most came after Prescott was injured, but he had 18 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns while being targeted 28 times in the four full games that Prescott played before his injury.