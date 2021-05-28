David Culley: Brandin Cooks is a pro’s pro

Getty Images

Brandin Cooks took over where Will Fuller left off when the NFL suspended Fuller last season.

In his final four games, after Fuller’s suspension, Cooks made 29 catches for 431 yards and three touchdowns. (Cooks was inactive for Week 14’s game against the Bears.) The Texans expect more of that from Cooks this season with Fuller now in Miami.

“He’s a pro’s pro,” Texans coach David Culley said, via Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790. “He’s been in this league for a little while. He’s had success in this league. He’s a leader. He’s exactly what our football team needs moving forward.

“Looking forward to him not only being the kind of player that he’s been before, but even being better. Obviously, our young guys that are coming in here basically are going to learn how to do things quickly because he’s a pro’s pro.”

Cooks has caught 483 career passes for 6,880 yards and 40 touchdowns in his seven seasons. He has played for the Saints, Patriots, Rams and joined the Texans before the 2020 season.

Cooks is mentoring rookie Nico Collins, a third-round choice out of Michigan, with Tyrod Taylor the expected starting quarterback this season.

“I ball when my number’s called and I’m going to be there for you, so let’s continue to do that,” Cooks said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to do it together with others around me and around one another. It’s not about myself, but it’s about all of us and what’s best for the team and just us going out there and trying to win games. How do we get that done? It doesn’t matter as long as we win.”