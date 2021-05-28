David Culley still has nothing to say about Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

David Culley waited decades for his ship to come in. He’s now taking a three-hour tour on the S.S. Minnow.

Meeting with reporters on Thursday during OTAs that prompted harsh criticism from John McClain regarding the lack of information provided to the media covering the session, Culley found himself once again asked about quarterback Deshaun Watson, who isn’t there.

Watson came up twice during Thursday’s session. First, Culley was asked whether Watson has been to the team facility, and whether Culley has heard from Watson.

“We have nothing more to say,” Culley said. “We’ve talked about the Deshaun situation with [G.M.] Nick [Caserio] and I both, and with [owner] Cal [McNair] and nothing’s new on that.”

So has Watson not been to the facility?

“I have nothing to say about that situation,” Culley said.

Later, Watson came up in a different way, thanks to Culley opening the door for it. Asked whether everyone on the roster has been taking part in Zoom meetings since the start of OTAs, Culley said this: “Yes, everybody has been on the Zoom meetings.”

The use of “everybody” invited a follow up: Does that include QB Deshaun Watson?

“I have nothing to say about Deshaun at this point,” Culley said.

Through it all, Culley came off as a guy who has been told in no uncertain terms that he must say nothing about Watson. Watson likely got his mandate from Caserio, who comes from the never-say-anything crew in New England.

It makes Culley look weak, frankly. Everyone knows Watson isn’t there. Why not say it? Retreating to a one-line talking point suggests that the Texans don’t trust Culley to speak extemporaneously about a sensitive issue. If they truly don’t, then why is he the head coach?