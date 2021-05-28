Jahvid Best becomes a high school head football coach in Berkeley

Getty Images

Jahvid Best remains part of football, years after head injuries curtailed his NFL career.

Via NFL.com, Best, a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2010, has become the new head coach at St. Mary’s College High School in Berkeley, California.

He played college football at Cal, and Best served in 2020 as assistant coach at Salesian High School in Richmond, his alma mater.

A history of concussions caused his draft stock to fall, even though he was still picked in round one. After a solid rookie season, which resulted in more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage, Best’s helmet struck the ground during a 2011 game against the 49ers, and he was never cleared to play again after that.

His final game came just one week after a career-high 163 rushing yards against the Bears.

The Lions released Best in 2013. In 2016, Best tried to qualify for the Olympics on behalf of St. Lucia, the country where his father was born. Best ran the 100-meter dash in 10.39 seconds.