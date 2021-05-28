James Burgess agrees to terms with 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers have added a linebacker.

Per agent Drew Rosenhaus, James Burgess has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with San Francisco.

Burgess appeared in four games for the Packers in 2020 before a hamstring injury landed him in injured reserve. While he was designated to return during the playoffs, he did not appear in a postseason game.

Burgess spent the 2019 season with the Jets, starting 10 games for the franchise. He recorded 80 total tackles, an interception, three passes defensed, and eight tackles for loss that year.

Originally entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 2016, Burgess has also spent time with the Dolphins, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Browns, and Falcons.