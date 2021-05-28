Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell says switching sides at tackle will be adjustment

Getty Images

Detroit Lions first-round draft pick Penei Sewell was a left tackle throughout his time in college at Oregon. The Lions are asking him to switch to the right side of the line headed into his rookie season with the team.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Sewell said the transition will take some work.

“It is not that easy,” Sewell said.. “Man, it’s a whole different feel. Again, it’s like, let’s say I’m right-handed so I’ve been writing right-handed my whole life, and then one day you’re just asked to write your full name left-handed at full speed, the same speed that you write with your right hand. So yeah, it’s a little bit of an adjustment.”

Sewell isn’t completely new to the right side of the line, however. In high school he played at right tackle before making the move to the left side upon arriving at Oregon. He also did some work on the right side in the pre-draft process.

“I love the challenge and it’s something that I’m looking forward to,” Sewell said. “It takes me back to my high school days and looking forward to grow in that position.”