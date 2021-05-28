Lions place Joel Heath on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions made it official Friday, placing defensive tackle Joel Heath on injured reserve. The team announced the roster move.

Heath will miss the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament during individual drills at the Lions’ organized team activity Wednesday.

Heath signed with the Lions in February after the Broncos released him earlier that month. He opted out of playing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heath appeared in 32 games for the Texans between signing with the team in 2016 and being released during the 2019 season. He recorded 34 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.