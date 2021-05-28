Patriots become the betting favorites to land Julio Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2021, 9:18 AM EDT
The markets are moving.

After just a few days, the Patriots have rocketed to the top of the odds for the next Julio Jones destination. The PointsBet sports book has moved the Patriots from +700 to +150, making them the current favorites to land the Falcons receiver.

The Titans likewise have surged, from +1000 to +200.

The 49ers have fallen from the +450 favorite to +500. The Rams, which have neither the cap space nor the draft picks to easily pull it off, have landed at +500 as well.

The Colts, recently +475, are down to +800. Ditto for the Chargers, who also have slid to +800 from +475.

Baltimore and Jacksonville come in at +900.

The window opens, as a practical matter, for a Julio Jones trade on Wednesday, June 2. The biggest questions are the trade compensation the Falcons will receive, and whether and to what extent Atlanta will have to pay any of Jones’ $15.3 million base salary for 2021 in order to get a deal done.

  3. Send N’Keal Harry and Sony Michel down there alone with a 6th round pick for him. No one is giving a 1st for him at his age and salary. They’re not getting a 2nd or 3rd. Especially if ATL won’t pay any of his salary.

  4. It would not be a bad move for the Pats, depending on what they give up for him. These WRs they just signed are 45-50 catch type guys. Those adds aren’t the bonanza they’re made out to be. While the TE signings are a huge upgrade (over nothing), adding Julio would likely be a real improvement at WR, despite his age and potential downtime.

  5. I hope he goes to the Bucs. Will be funny watching an epic Tampa Bay Tommy choke with a superteam. 😀

    He won’t help the Patriots any more than a better QB will. Mac is the guy, Cam isn’t.

  6. Stidham will throw for 25 TDs to him alone! Let the stidham decade of dominance begin now!

  7. If this happens it would be seriously interesting if Cam starts. First time he’d have a top wide receiver since college.

  8. After an aberrational year — any sensible person would disregard it entirely — the Patriot dynasty rolls on.

  9. The higher the pick offered, the more of that salary Atlanta pays.

    Trading future potential for cash now.

  10. The Pats??? How are they the favorites? Didn’t Julio say he wants to play for a winner?

  12. If the Pats do the trade, I think that they made a foolish deal. The team is not going to the Super bowl. Julio is a 2 year player.

  14. If the Falcons want to do Julio right, they’ll try to work out a deal with the 49ers.

  15. But Julio said he wanted to go to a contender… If you don’t know what you have at quarterback, then you’re not a contender

