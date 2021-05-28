Report: Corey Davis dealing with shoulder strain

Getty Images

The Jets made wide receiver Corey Davis one of their top acquisitions of the offseason and they’d like to have him be as healthy as possible this year.

Davis isn’t quite 100 percent right now, though. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Davis hurt his shoulder when he landed on it after going up for a ball during Thursday’s organized team activity.

Garafolo reports that the injury is believed to be a minor shoulder strain and that Davis will be fine with a little rest, but scans of the injury were sent to Dr. James Andrews for another look.

Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets in March. He joins Denzel Mims, Jamison Crowder, second-round pick Elijah Moore, and Keelan Cole in the team’s receiving corps.