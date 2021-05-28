Report: Jaguars pursuing Seahawks assistant Nick Sorensen for special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are pursuing Seattle Seahawks secondary coach Nick Sorensen as an option to fill their special teams coordinator position, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Sorensen has spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach on the Seahawks staff. He started with the team as an assistant special teams coach under Brian Schneider, whose leave of absence from the Jaguars is what has created the vacancy in Jacksonville. He was named a secondary coach in 2017 and has spent the last four seasons in his current role.

Schneider also took a leave of absence last year during his final year on Seattle’s staff before joining the Jaguars.

Sorensen spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety with the St. Louis Rams, Jaguars and Cleveland Browns from 2001-2010.