Sean McVay has “been very pleased” with what Matthew Stafford has done so far

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams agreed to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Lions back in January and now the club has finally seen him on the practice field.

Los Angeles is keeping things light for OTAs. But when Stafford has thrown passes, he’s made a strong impression on his new head coach.

“It looked good. I think we’re in the early phases of it, but certainly the way he’s handled things up to this point, been very pleased,” Sean McVay said this week. “He’s a joy to be around every single day, the consistency that he comes in to work with is definitely something that, he makes it really fun. And I know [I’ve] been pleased with what he’s done up to this point.”

Stafford seems to be enjoying McVay’s presence just as much, saying this week that he’s liked collaborating with the head coach on the playbook. If things go as intended for Los Angeles, Stafford could be in for one of the best seasons if his career in 2021.