Sterling Shepard honoring his late father by wearing No. 3

USA TODAY Sports

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard is changing jersey numbers. He is going from No. 87, which he has worn five seasons in the NFL, to No. 3.

The No. 3 means a lot to Shepard: It’s the number he and his late father, Derrick Shepard, wore at the University of Oklahoma.

“It’s something that means a lot to me,” Shepard said, via the team website. “It’s been a number that I’ve been since I was a little kid, after my father passed. He wore No. 3 in college. That’s something that meant a lot to me, a lot to his teammates. I wanted to carry that on. When I came into the league, you couldn’t get single digits. Whenever the rule changed, I was happy to grab that.”

Derrick Shepard, also a wide receiver, lettered at Oklahoma from 1983-86. He played 36 NFL games with Washington, Dallas and New Orleans.