Titans working out RB Darrynton Evans at receiver

Getty Images

The Titans have a No. 1 receiver in A.J. Brown, who has reached 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

But beyond that, Tennessee has plenty of questions at receiver entering 2021.

Former first-round pick Corey Davis signed with the Jets in free agency. While Tennessee brought in former Rams receiver Josh Reynolds on a one-year deal, there’s not much top-end experience elsewhere on the roster.

So the Titans are working out some other players at the position in OTAs.

Second-year running back Darrynton Evans has been getting reps at receiver during the offseason program. A third-round pick out of Appalachian State, Evans appeared in five games last season, recording 14 carries for 54 yards. He also caught a pair of passes for 27 yards with a touchdown.

“Those are ideas we try to have and try to get him some cross-training work,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of the Nashville Tennessean. “A lot of those players that can handle more than one particular role, then we’ll continue to add those roles to them. And I’d say Darrynton is one of those players.”

Evans did get some collegiate experience playing receiver at Appalachian State, so the position isn’t entirely foreign to him. And since Derrick Henry rarely leaves the field, this could be an opportunity for Evans to get more offensive snaps in 2021.