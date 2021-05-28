Tom Brady, other Bucs vets working out at team facility Friday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers don’t have an organized team activity scheduled for Friday, but they have some key members of the team working out at their facility for the first time this offseason.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that quarterback Tom Brady and about 10 teammates, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cam Brate, are part of the workout.

Brady posted pictures of a workout that took place in Tampa, but away from the team facility on Monday. Neither he nor the other veterans taking part in that session participated in OTAs this week.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he is fine with players working on their own, but did offer them the use of the facility without any coaches on hand for the workouts. Arians said he offered that to the players “for their own protection” as injuries sustained away from the team’s facility can result in voided guarantees in contracts.

Arians said earlier this week that no one had taken him up on the offer, but it appears that has changed heading into Memorial Day weekend.