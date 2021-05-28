Travis Kelce “intrigued” by possibility of Julio Jones joining Chiefs

Getty Images

The Patriots are the betting favorites to land Julio Jones. The Chiefs are not.

It makes sense, though, that if/when the Falcons trade the star receiver that he goes to a contender. Jones has a $15.3 million guaranteed salary this season, which the Falcons might have to pay a part of to grease the wheels. Between that and the compensation it will take to acquire him, the only teams that should have interest are those that feel Jones could provide the final piece of the Super Bowl puzzle.

Imagine Jones with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson. Kelce has.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m intrigued,” Kelce said on ESPN’s NFL Live this week, via the Kansas City Star. “My eyes are open. I’m peeking at the headlines seeing where it goes. Listen, that’s a game-changer when you talk about guys that can make plays anywhere on the field, full route tree no matter where you put him. I mean that’s a guy that changes the game and changes teams, so I’m interested to see where he lands.”

The Chiefs attempted to land JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency and reportedly had interest in Josh Reynolds and T.Y. Hilton. So it seems clear the Chiefs wouldn’t mind adding another veteran wideout, though they did draft Cornell Powell in the fifth round.

Adding Jones would put the Chiefs in the conversation with a handful of others for the team with the best group of wideouts.