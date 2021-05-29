Aaron Jones: Jordan Love is more comfortable in Year 2

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 29, 2021, 8:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones is liking what he’s seeing from quarterback Jordan Love in Organized Team Activities.

With reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers staying away from Green Bay at least for now and possibly forever, all eyes are on Love at OTAs. And Jones says Love looks a lot better than he did in last year’s practices.

“You can tell he’s a lot more comfortable out there. From communicating in the huddle to the command of the huddle, everything. He’s had a year under his belt, he’s had time to watch and learn, so you can tell it’s a little bit different than it was before. He’s going to continue to grow and I’m happy to be here working with him,” Jones said.

Love never got on the field in his rookie season, so we can only speculate about how good he might be. But Jones sounds confident that if Love is the Packers’ starting quarterback, all is not lost.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Aaron Jones: Jordan Love is more comfortable in Year 2

  3. If Jordan Love turns out to be another hall of fame caliber quarterback after 30 years of Favre and Rodgers in Green Bay, can you imagine how the fans of the division feel? Bears fans are gonna blow a fuse.

  4. directdriver says:
    May 29, 2021 at 8:50 am
    If Jordan Love turns out to be another hall of fame caliber quarterback after 30 years of Favre and Rodgers in Green Bay, can you imagine how the fans of the division feel? Bears fans are gonna blow a fuse.

    ———-

    Counterpoint: who do you have more faith in actually becoming that? Jordan Love or Justin Fields?

  5. Sterling7 says:

    May 29, 2021 at 8:47 am

    What last year’s rookie isn’t more comfortable in year 2?!
    —————
    Isaiah Wilson off the top of my head.

  6. What? We have a good teammate sighting in Green Bay. Aaron isn’t going to like that. He prefers personal loyalty to team loyalty.

  8. Jordan Love, easily. Fields got drafted in to QB purgatory and is sketchy at best. Jordan Love has a chance to be great, but Fields is a Teddy Bridgewater type player. Plus it never ends well when you base your draft pick just to please the woke media mob instead of picking the best player on the board. This is a pick to save a coach who is out the door, just a matter of when instead of if.

  9. Counterpoint: who do you have more faith in actually becoming that? Jordan Love or Justin Fields?

    Because Ohio State QBs have been so great lately?!

  10. L. S. says:

    May 29, 2021 at 9:07 am

    Jordan Love, easily. Fields got drafted in to QB purgatory and is sketchy at best. Jordan Love has a chance to be great, but Fields is a Teddy Bridgewater type player. Plus it never ends well when you base your draft pick just to please the woke media mob instead of picking the best player on the board. This is a pick to save a coach who is out the door, just a matter of when instead of if.

    ——–
    Wow is that an extremely homer comment. To say “Fields is sketchy at best” yet he actually has a better track record in college as well as tool for tool hes well above Love. Also if either of them are a “Bridgwater type” (which I dont even think you knew what you meant by that) it would be the guy with the weaker arm, less mobility and less accuracy which is…Love and it’s not even close.

  11. touchback6 says:
    May 29, 2021 at 8:58 am

    Counterpoint: who do you have more faith in actually becoming that? Jordan Love or Justin Fields?

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    Hmmmmm. One team has built an offense around having a solid QB, giving him the tools needed to prosper, starting with a deep O-line and extending to all the skill positions. The other, way less so.

    My crystal ball is cracked, but odds are pretty good that Love, if he becomes Packers’ starter, like Aaron before him, will have a better career than Fields, like Rex Grossman (remember him?), who walked into a mess.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.