Aaron Jones: Jordan Love is more comfortable in Year 2

Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones is liking what he’s seeing from quarterback Jordan Love in Organized Team Activities.

With reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers staying away from Green Bay at least for now and possibly forever, all eyes are on Love at OTAs. And Jones says Love looks a lot better than he did in last year’s practices.

“You can tell he’s a lot more comfortable out there. From communicating in the huddle to the command of the huddle, everything. He’s had a year under his belt, he’s had time to watch and learn, so you can tell it’s a little bit different than it was before. He’s going to continue to grow and I’m happy to be here working with him,” Jones said.

Love never got on the field in his rookie season, so we can only speculate about how good he might be. But Jones sounds confident that if Love is the Packers’ starting quarterback, all is not lost.