Jay Cutler: Justin Fields should sit at first, adjustment is hard in Chicago

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 29, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT
Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler says Justin Fields needs something Chicago may not have a lot of: Patience.

Fields, the first-round draft pick who is being hailed as a franchise savior, shouldn’t be the Bears’ Week One starter, in Cutler’s opinion.

“I wouldn’t play the kid to start,” Cutler said on ESPN 1000 in Chicago. “I would let him watch. I think it’s just a tough spot to put someone out there, especially in Chicago. I think Andy is more than serviceable. I think they can win games with Andy and kind of float the ship along until the kid is ready.”

With Bears coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace knowing that their jobs are on the line this year, they may feel like they can’t exercise too much patience: They need to show results in 2021 if they’re going to have jobs in 2022. But if Cutler is right about the time Fields will need to adjust, Dalton starting may actually give the Bears the best chance to win, and give Nagy and Pace the best chance to stay in their jobs long enough to reap the benefits of drafting Fields.

  1. Feel like it wasn’t intentional, but Cutler threw some serious shade at Andy Dalton here.

  2. Sorry, but Justin Fields is maybe 2/3’s the player that Andy Dalton is on a bad day.

    Unless Dalton gets hurt or Nagy/Pace are real idiots (which is possible), I can’t see Fields even being active.

  3. I don’t think anyone needs Cutler’s advice. It’s pretty much common sense. But the entire organization has been under immense pressure since the Khalil Mack trade fiasco didn’t pay dividends. They have been trading away the future to win right now, but they’re just digging deeper and deeper. Whoever takes over when they eventually clean house should be given at least a six year guaranteed contract. It might take a while to undo all the mistakes these people have made. Fields isn’t the short term or long term answer. Maybe he’ll be better than Andy Dalton in 2 or 3 years, but that’s not guaranteed. Trubisky was better than any of these QB’s. The lesson to be learned is when you trade away the house for big name, big money free agents, you better check out their mindset, not just a highlight tape.

  4. Cutty ain’t wrong. But we all know what Nagy will do. Probably, week one…

  5. I don’t care who the QB is…..I want some offense. Naggy needs to do something!!!

  6. What has become apparent is that QB’s from Ohio State are not pro-caliber material. The sooner Justin starts, the sooner he’ll prove this statement. The best thing for him and for Ohio State is for him to disappear in 2021.

  7. dejadoh says:
    May 29, 2021 at 4:09 pm
    Sorry, but Justin Fields is maybe 2/3’s the player that Andy Dalton is on a bad day.

    Unless Dalton gets hurt or Nagy/Pace are real idiots (which is possible), I can’t see Fields even being active.

    You can’t see their first round pick being active? That’s one of the most outlandish things I’ve read in a while.

  8. One thing people forget is rookies cannot read defenses when they are disguised. Rookies dont know blitzes and hot reads and audibles. Defensive coordinators can take the run away from a mobile qb and then bait them into bad throws. Starting him early does nothing but ruin his confidence and blow the season early. The bears can win 10+ games with Dalton and that defense.

