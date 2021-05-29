Other teams regard Falcons expectations for Julio Jones trade as “outlandish”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 29, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Four days away from a Julio Jones trade potentially becoming official, the Falcons still don’t have an unofficial deal in place for Jones.

The problem is that the Falcons still want too much for him.

Teams in the know regard the expectations as “outlandish.” The asking price continues to be a first-round pick and full assumption by the new team of his $15.3 million guaranteed salary in 2021, along with another $2 million in guaranteed pay for 2022.

Someone leaked to Dianna Russini of ESPN that the Falcons have a first-round pick on the table for Jones. As one league source said in response to that news that, if someone was offering the Falcons a first-round pick for Jones, the Falcons would (or at least should) take it.

There’s another intriguing dynamic that team executives have noticed. As one league source expressed it to PFT, if the Falcons truly had a first-round pick on the table, the report would have been confirmed by now, by one of the various reporters at NFL Media or the Atlanta Journal-Constitution or one of the other major outlets covering the sport and/or the team.

There’s also a degree of inconsistency within ESPN. On Saturday, Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter that the team he hears more than any other as a potential Jones destination is the 49ers. But the 49ers don’t have a first-round pick to trade in 2022. Fowler also said that the Ravens are interested if the price is right. Well, if there’s a first-round pick on the table, the price will never be lower than that. Then there’s the fact, as teams have noticed, that current king of the ESPN NFL insider mountain Adam Schefter has said nothing about whether the Falcons do or don’t have a first-round pick on the table for Jones.

As previously reported, the Falcons could have gotten a 2022 second-round pick with no salary obligation before the 2021 draft. There’s currently no reporting as to both draft-pick compensation and the equally important question of whether and to what extent the Falcons will pay a portion of his salary for the coming season.

Maybe teams are holding their best offers until Wednesday. Maybe their best offers already have been made. However, the Falcons first accelerated the effort to trade Jones nearly five weeks ago, and they seem no closer to striking a tentative deal now than they were then.

10 responses to “Other teams regard Falcons expectations for Julio Jones trade as “outlandish”

  1. Dolphins have the draft capital and cap space, make it happen Chris Grier, we need a real WR!

  3. @Mortimer

    The Dolphins have VERY LITTLE cap space. The $8 million that is left will be largely absorbed by the rest of the rookie class. overthecap.com is your friend.

  4. It’s gotta be the Rams and they’re offering their 2024 pick. I just have this crazy feeling they’re like eff it – let’s keep trying this lunacy and see if it works.

  5. The people pushing this supposed first round offer being on the table is the Atlanta Falcons themselves, because they’re attempting to bait someone into actually offering that nonsense. It’s not happening

  6. Classic case of a huge difference between what the average NFL fan thinks of a player and what league personnel think of a player.

  7. There is scuttlebutt elsewhere that there is a “first round pick” being offered – HOWEVER it is “conditional”.

    Even if this unicorn exists, without knowing the conditions it would be impossible to evaluate.

    I get that NE overpaid for Sanu, but that does not mean a better player should get an even higher pick/worse trade.

  9. “nflxpert says:
    May 29, 2021 at 1:57 pm
    Classic case of a huge difference between what the average NFL fan thinks of a player and what league personnel think of a player.”

    Also a case of what NFL players think another player is worth vs what league personnel think a player is worth.

  10. daphne49er says:
    May 29, 2021 at 1:59 pm
    There is scuttlebutt elsewhere that there is a “first round pick” being offered – HOWEVER it is “conditional”.

    Even if this unicorn exists, without knowing the conditions it would be impossible to evaluate.

    I get that NE overpaid for Sanu, but that does not mean a better player should get an even higher pick/worse trade.

    NE didn’t overpay. Sanu got hurt. Many pundits immediately said it made NE the favorite in the AFC.

    And Brady wanted him, regardless, just like Moss, Welker, Chad Johnson, Cooks, -Antonio Brown, and the list goes on and on.

