Could Matt Patricia be the heir to Bill Belichick, as the coach or G.M. or both?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2021, 10:08 AM EDT
AFC Championship - Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has returned to the team in a role with a different title and far different duties. The Schrutian “special assistant to the head coach” is indeed assisting head coach Bill Belichick, in many different ways. The situation invites reasonable speculation as to whether this could lead to Patricia getting his next shot as a head coach not with some other team but when New England’s current head coach stops coaching.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe takes a comprehensive look at Patricia’s current duties. He has signed every free-agent contract on behalf of the team this year, and he has served as the primary “sounding board” for Belichick on matters like the decision to select quarterback Mac Jones with the fifteenth overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Volin notes that Patricia also shows up on the practice field. On Thursday, he stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Belichick for the opening thirty minutes of OTA practice. Patricia then spent time showing technique to defensive linemen and observing defensive drills.

While folks like Dave Ziegler and Eliot Wolf have absorbed some of the many duties previously performed by Nick Caserio, who is now the G.M. of the Texans, Patricia has gotten the bulk of the responsibilities.

Regardless of whether and to what extent Patricia’s current duties may lead to a bigger role in the post-Belichick Patriots, Patricia has landed in an ideal spot to expand his experience and knowledge of a modern (and elite) football operation. As Peter King previously has noted on PFT Live, the Rams came away from their head-coaching interview with Patricia in 2017 thinking that he eventually could become a great General Manager.

Maybe he’ll do that. Or maybe he’ll become a head coach again. Or both. The real question is whether he’s willing to wait for Belichick, who turned 69 last week, to move on — and whether Patricia believes he’d win the ensuing scrum with Josh McDaniels and the pair of Belichick sons currently working for the team.

Don’t underestimate Patricia’s chances. He has long been regarded as brilliant within the Patriots organization. Despite his inability to transplant the Patriot Way to a midwestern organization that has largely lost its way for the past six decades years, the 46-year-old Patricia ultimately could be the ideal choice to continue things the way they started when Belichick arrived in 2000.

15 responses to “Could Matt Patricia be the heir to Bill Belichick, as the coach or G.M. or both?

  2. If Bill Belichek is looking to preserve his legacy, as in being the last successful Head Coach for the Patriots, then making Matt Patricia the heir would be a masterstroke…

  3. The Pats will promote from within to maintain the culture. Whether or not it’s Matty P. remains to be seen, but his time in Detroit serves as a learning experience much as Belichick’s time in Cleveland did for him.

  4. The Patriot way has failed everywhere just not in Detroit so please stop. Also the players in N.E will tolerate the crap that they have to do with Belichick because he is a winner, that won’t fly the same for Patricia. If you insist
    to use Detroit as a example, just look at all the players that wanted out under him and completely trashed him after. Matt Patricia will never be a successful NFL coach period because his ego will never allow it.

  5. Why would he pick the least successful, least competent of all the unsuccessful, incompetent coaches in his tree. His tree is a telephone pole.

  7. As a Lions fan who despises both Matt Patricia and the Patriots…I certainly hope he takes over. The sooner the better.

  8. Patricia is horrid as a coordinator and a head coach, I would quit being a Patriots fan if he were to be hired as anything controlling the Patriots. He IS NOT well liked here.

  9. The title of the article asked a question. I can help with that. The answer is no.

  12. As a Patriots fan I am glad this rumor came from Volin. The least connected, most incompetent fool covering the team. If Volin thinks Patricia will take over after Belichick then it clearly will never happen. Volin is nothing but a “hot take” wannabe who should be ignored.

  13. Maybe as a GM but certainly not a head coach. He’s basically taking over the role of Ernie Adams and Nick Caserio. The answer is no.

  15. Kraft’s last two head coaching hires:

    Belichick and Carroll, one has coached the Patriots since 2000 and the other the Seahawks since 2010. I think we can trust Kraft to hire a Head Coach and GM.

