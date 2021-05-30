Kwity Paye: Cool being able to focus on football only

Getty Images

Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye has spent the last few weeks getting used to life as a professional football player and he’s found one thing to be a big improvement over life at the University of Michigan.

While in Ann Arbor, Paye had to balance his life as a defensive lineman with his responsibilities in the classroom. Now that he’s no longer a student, Paye can direct those study hours toward reading the playbook, watching tape and other activities directed toward improving as a football player.

“It’s like, now I wake up and be like, ‘Man, I have no school. I have nothing to do but focus on football.’ It’s fun now,” Paye said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “Just to be able to focus on one thing, yeah that’s cool. . . . I feel like I always took pride in what I did on the football field. Now I just get to be a better version of myself because I have more time in the day to really hone in on my craft.”

Paye’s already impressed linebacker Darius Leonard with his approach, so it seems he’s picked the right track for his first days in the NFL and the Colts Defense should have a prominent place for him if the extra work he’s able to do continues to pay off.