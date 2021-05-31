Charles Leno is expected to attend Washington’s OTAs this week

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team will get to know its new starting left tackle this week.

Charles Leno is expected to attend Washington’s organized team activities this week, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

Leno missed last week’s sessions, which came a few days after the birth of his second child, according to Standig.

Washington signed Leno earlier this month.

The Bears released Leno after they selected Teven Jenkins in the second round of the draft. Leno started every game the past five seasons for Chicago, and 94 games total, since the Bears drafted him in the seventh round in 2014.