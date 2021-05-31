D’Andre Swift: I’d be happy if Todd Gurley came to Detroit

Getty Images

Free agent running back Todd Gurley hasn’t drawn much reported interest this offseason, but he did visit with the Lions last week.

Current Detroit running back D'Andre Swift said he would welcome the chance to play with a fellow Georgia product, noting he would benefit from Gurley’s knowledge and experience.

“I’d be happy if he came here as well,” Swift said, via USAToday.com. “I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that’d be good.”

Gurley rushed for a career-low 678 yards last year, but still led Atlanta in the category. He also had nine rushing touchdowns while averaging 3.5 yards per carry in 15 games.

If he were to sign with the Lions, Gurley would reunite with former teammates quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Lions G.M. Brad Holmes was also the Rams’ director of college scouting when the club selected Gurley at No. 10 overall back in 2015.

In addition to Swift, who was second on Detroit with 521 yards rushing last year as a rookie, the Lions have former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. After spending his first four years with Green Bay, Williams appears positioned to be the Lions’ main back heading into 2021.