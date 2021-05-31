Jaylon Smith getting closer to 100 percent after wrist surgery

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith had left wrist surgery in January shortly after the season ended. Smith is participating in some of the organized team activities, but not all, as he works his way back.

“Rehab is going well on the wrist,” Smith said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “It’s just taking everything day by day. Obviously, we’re a month or two out from camp, so the Cowboys want to be smart with all of their guys on just making sure that we’re not doing anything unnecessary until needed. I’m feeling great. I’m in the best shape of my life. The wrist is running its course. It’s all a matter of time.”

Smith popped up on the team’s injury report late last season because of the wrist, and he played the season finale with the injury well protected. Smith played all 16 games for the fourth consecutive season and started every game for the third season in a row.

Smith had 154 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception and five passes defensed, though it was not his best season. Smith signed a five-year extension with the Cowboys before the 2019 season and is set to make $7.2 million next season.