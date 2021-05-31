Sean McVay “pleased” with Tutu Atwell, but isn’t set on punt returner

Getty Images

Rams second-round pick Tutu Atwell didn’t do much work as a punt returner while at Louisville, but he’s expecting that to change in the NFL.

Atwell said last week that he is “excited and ready to take over the job and do what I have to do” to give the Rams the kind of big play threat that they’re looking for at the position. Head coach Sean McVay said he likes what he’s seen from Atwell thus far, but he isn’t ready to hand the job to the rookie.

“He’s done a good job so far. You can see a lot of the things we liked looking at his film throughout the course of his career at Louisville,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of USAToday.com. “He’s come out here and done a good job trying to pick things up. There’s a lot of information that we’re throwing at him in a short amount of time, but could definitely feel that speed. We’ve got a lot of guys that are potential candidates to be punt returners for us and we’ve got a long time to figure that out, but been pleased with Tutu so far, for sure.”

Nsimba Webster was the chief returner for the Rams last season and averaged 7.4 yards per return. They also brought in DeSean Jackson, who has four career punt return touchdowns but has not done the job regularly since the 2013 season.