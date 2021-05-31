Team that trades for Julio Jones may have to be ready to give him a new contract, sooner than later

Posted by Mike Florio on May 31, 2021, 9:51 AM EDT
In two days, the window opens for a potential Julio Jones trade that minimizes the 2021 cap consequences for the Falcons. Wherever Julio lands, the new team could eventually have a different kind of cap consequence.

According to a source familiar with Jones’ past contractual expectations, the team that trades for Jones needs to account for the very real possibility that Jones will want a new deal.

Currently, he’s due to make $15.3 million this year, $11.513 million next year, and $11.513 million in 2023. That’s $38.326 million over three years, an average payout of $12.775 million annually.

Sure, Jones’ current deal has an average annual value of $22 million. His new team, however, is getting him on a three-year, $12.775 million deal. That’s how Jones or any other player would view it.

The question is whether he’ll want a new deal on the way in, or whether he’ll want one after the 2021 season. Either way, the notion that the Jones contract is attractive because an elite player can be gotten for $12.775 million per year over three years overlooks the reality that, sooner than later, Jones will want his contract to be adjusted — especially if he has a huge first year at his next destination.

And that could be one of the various reasons why the Falcons haven’t been able to get their expected return of a first-round pick with no commitment to pay any of his salary. The team that buys the Jones contract also will be buying the reality that Jones will want that contract to be torn up.

11 responses to “Team that trades for Julio Jones may have to be ready to give him a new contract, sooner than later

  2. He signed a big, long term contract… then complained halfway through that he wasn’t getting paid enough. So the Falcons gave him another big, long term contract… and now he’s trying to force his way out of Atlanta.

    At this point, he’s worth a third rounder. And to be told his contract is what he’s going to be paid. He can play and hit free agency, or retire.

  3. Then he’s not going to get traded, especially to NE and a team would be a fool to give him a new deal at 32. His contract is possibly bloated as is, based on age alone.

  6. If im the falcons I take what I can get and am grateful to be out from under that horrendous contract.

  8. I think he has to know his bargaining power isn’t what it once was. Either way, I’m not making this deal without it being VERY clear to him that a new deal ain’t happening.

  9. “That’s how Jones or any other player would view it.“ teams need to stop paying signing bonuses if players forget about them as soon as the check is cashed. Jones is getting $22M per year to play, he already got a huge chunk of that, but it’s $22M

  10. Given his age, his injuries, and his contracts expectations, he is more likely to be cut than fetch a first round pick.

  urgyisgod says:
    May 31, 2021 at 11:47 am
    Given his age, his injuries, and his contracts expectations, he is more likely to be cut than fetch a first round pick.

    We will know this week. I am also laughing at the 49ers and the pickle they have themselves mixed up in with JimmyGs contract and that awkward situation. Renting players on bloated contracts is the height of stupodity.

    Rodgers and the GB situation is even more hilarious. These teams don’t understand leverage or know how to move on a year ahead instead of a year behind.

    Once Atlanta got into cap hell, and whiffed on their sb run, they should have been selling assets and getting picks. All they did was delay the rebuild.

    The Pats simply rebuild and do it the righr way so they can be legit postseason team for a decade before doing it all over again.

    Teams like this are way behind schedule due to fear of fans not buying jerseys or enough fans going to games in Julio Jones jerseys in a weak market like Atlanta.

    Blank is likely behind a lot of these bigger decisions, too.

