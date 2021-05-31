Texans name James Liipfert, Matt Bazirgan assistant directors of player personnel

Getty Images

The Texans have given James Liipfert and Matt Bazirgan new job titles within the personnel department.

Liipfert and Bazirgan now are assistant directors of player personnel, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Liipfert, a former Patriots’ national scout arrived in Houston as director of college of scouting. Former Texans General Manager Brian Gaine and coach Bill O’Brien hired him after the 2018 draft.

Liipfert worked for the Patriots for nine years, spending three as a national scout.

Bazirgan previously served as the Texans’ director of player personnel. The team interviewed him for the General Manager job before hiring Nick Caserio.

Bazirgan also joined the Texans in 2018 after 14 years in the Jets’ personnel department.

With the Jets, Bazirgan was director of college scouting after previous stints as director of pro personnel and assistant director of pro personnel.

The Texans did not renew the contract of longtime director of pro personnel Rob Kisiel after the draft, per Wilson.