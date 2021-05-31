Tyrann Mathieu: I hope we can get Bashaud Breeland back here

USA TODAY Sports

Veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland has spent the last two seasons playing alongside safety Tyrann Mathieu in the Chiefs’ secondary.

But heading into his eighth season, Breeland is currently and unsigned free agent. He’s drawn interest from the Vikings and Bears, visiting with Minnesota earlier this month.

Mathieu, however, is still holding out hope that Breeland will come back to Kansas City.

“To me, he’s one of the more underrated cornerbacks in this league,” Mathieu said last week, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “I really felt like the last couple years he’s really helped us out a lot, being able to play press-man [coverage] with elite receivers. He’s a guy that deserves a lot of credit for what we’ve been able to do. We talk more than other [teammates]. Just really wishing him the best and I hope we can get him back here.”

Per Taylor, Breeland and the Chiefs have engaged in discussions on the cornerback possibly returning on a one-year deal. But those conversations have yet to result in anything definitive.

In 27 games over the last two seasons with Kansas City, Breeland has recorded four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and 17 passes defensed. A former Washington fourth-round pick, Breeland has 14 picks and 81 passes defensed in his seven pro seasons.