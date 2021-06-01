49ers agree to terms with Andy Jones

Getty Images

The 49ers added a receiver with the last name Jones on Tuesday, but he probably is not the Jones who 49ers fans had in mind.

The 49ers have agreed to terms with receiver Andy Jones, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Jones, 26, has played 11 games with three starts in his career, but he has not seen action since 2018. He spent time with the Dolphins last year.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, signing with the Cowboys. Jones spent time on Dallas’ practice squad as a rookie.

He also has spent time with the Lions and Texans, playing 10 games for Detroit in 2017-18 and one game for Houston in 2017.

For his career, Jones has 11 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.