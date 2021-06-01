49ers cut Daniel Helm, Josh Johnson

Getty Images

The 49ers are churning their roster. They agreed to terms with receiver Andy Jones earlier in the day.

The team also is saying good-bye to two players.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea reports that the 49ers are moving on from tight end Daniel Helm and quarterback Josh Johnson. Helm received an injury waiver.

Johnson, who signed a futures contract in January, was made expendable after the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third overall choice. Johnson was the fifth quarterback on the roster.

He signed to the 49ers’ practice squad last Nov. 11 and spent the rest of the season there.

Johnson spent time in the XFL with the Los Angeles Wildcats, appearing in four games and throwing for 1,076 yards with 11 touchdowns and a passer rating of 106.3.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Bucs in 2008. Johnson also has spent time with the Browns, Bengals, Jets, Colts, Bills, Giants, Texans, Washington Football team and Lions. He has played 33 games with eight starts and completed 148 of 268 passes for 1,632 yards and eight touchdowns.

Helm, 26, played five games for San Francisco last season. He saw action on 28 offensive snaps and 43 on special teams.