Andrew Whitworth: Matthew Stafford understands things that only come with experience

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 1, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Rams invested a lot to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Lions with the idea that he was the missing piece to making the club a true Super Bowl contender.

While he’s only been around the team for a short time, Stafford has be impressing his teammates with his arm and his acumen.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth turns 40 in December, so he knows a thing or two about how experience can help a player. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Whitworth noted how it affects Stafford’s play.

“He understands all of the little nuances of things that, there’s just no way you can have those without the time in the game and without the experience,” Whitworth said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Stafford’s career has featured only one Pro Bowl appearance so far. But after 12 years in the league, he’s still probably seen every defense a team can use to try and limit him.

With a strong core of offensive talent around him, Stafford has a chance to have one of the best seasons of his career in 2021. And if he does, that might allow Whitworth to ride off into the sunset at the conclusion of the year.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Andrew Whitworth: Matthew Stafford understands things that only come with experience

  1. i’ll take the under on career year. stafford put up some crazy numbers with megaton and they just run the ball better in LA.
    and not that he won’t play thru an injury. but there’s been a lot of that too in recent years.

  3. millenheir says:
    i’ll take the under on career year. stafford put up some crazy numbers with megaton and they just run the ball better in LA.
    and not that he won’t play thru an injury. but there’s been a lot of that too in recent years.
    —————————-
    During those many seasons when Stafford threw for 4,000+ and 5,000+ yards, I don’t remember Calvin Johnson having 4,000 receiving yards. That’s because Stafford spreads the ball around.

    Stafford is here to do one thing. Win the Super Bowl. He’ll have a career year throwing to Woods, Kupp, Jefferson, Higbee, Jackson, Atwell, Akers, and Henderson. The fact that all of those players are also run threats, out of the same formation, is what makes the Rams offense something special.

    Let’s talk again in January!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.