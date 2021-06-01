Andrew Whitworth: Matthew Stafford understands things that only come with experience

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams invested a lot to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Lions with the idea that he was the missing piece to making the club a true Super Bowl contender.

While he’s only been around the team for a short time, Stafford has be impressing his teammates with his arm and his acumen.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth turns 40 in December, so he knows a thing or two about how experience can help a player. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Whitworth noted how it affects Stafford’s play.

“He understands all of the little nuances of things that, there’s just no way you can have those without the time in the game and without the experience,” Whitworth said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Stafford’s career has featured only one Pro Bowl appearance so far. But after 12 years in the league, he’s still probably seen every defense a team can use to try and limit him.

With a strong core of offensive talent around him, Stafford has a chance to have one of the best seasons of his career in 2021. And if he does, that might allow Whitworth to ride off into the sunset at the conclusion of the year.