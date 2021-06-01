Ben Roethlisberger cites “total reconstruction” of elbow when asked about deep passes in 2020

June 1, 2021
The Steelers didn’t do a very good job of throwing the ball down the field in 2020. On Tuesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did his best to explain why the Steelers didn’t do a better job of going vertical.

“You know I had total reconstruction on my elbow,” he told reporters regarding his 2019 procedure, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “That might have something to do with it. But no excuses.”

No excuses. Except the excuse.

It’s unclear whether the elbow really was an issue last season. Many believe that the Steelers simply used the short passing game as a replacement for an ineffective running game. If the elbow surgery placed limitations on Roethlisberger in 2020, the question becomes whether those limitations will linger in 2021.

Now 39, Roethlisberger could have other physical issues in his 18th season. It’s one of the risks the Steelers assumed when standing pat with Roethlisberger for another season.

  2. One of the interesting things about a 17 week season is that it’s unlikely teams go .500, which has been such a normal hurdle for a good/bad season. So we are looking at Pittsburgh at either 8-9 or 9-8 unless they have a tie.

  3. As I said immediately after Big Ben threw the pick-6 in the Super Bowl against the Packers the Steelers would not sniff another Super Bowl until both Big Ben and Tomlin were gone. 3 playoff wins in the past 10 years proves my point beyond any doubt.

  4. The dude loves to complain and point fingers

    That may seem tru to you but least he doesn’t make dumb comments. I guess you missed the game where he had his nose broken in a scrum and missed one play…..your comment is just so hollow and obtuse. Ben can be too honest at times….refreshing.

    Really? As a Packer fan, I’ve long admired how clutch he has been in big games and in the playoffs – he’s won 2 for you guys, right? Guess that has been a while though…

