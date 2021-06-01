Ben Roethlisberger: Offense is like nothing that you’ve seen in the past

Getty Images

The Steelers have Ben Roethlisberger back at quarterback for an 18th season, but Roethlisberger said on Tuesday that it won’t be the same old song on offense in Pittsburgh.

Matt Canada replaced Randy Fichtner as the team’s offensive coordinator this offseason and Roethlisberger told reporters that he’s had to do a lot of studying in order to get comfortable in the scheme. He also said it is one that will look different to what the team’s done in recent years.

“You’ll see nothing that you’ve seen in the past,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

Freshening up the offense was needed after the team slumped to the finish line in 2020 and moved on from several offensive linemen this offseason, although it remains to be seen just how big a departure there will be from the past. One new face is running back Najee Harris and Roethlisberger said the first-round pick “doesn’t seem lost” in his transition to the NFL.

Roethlisberger added that the “most exciting part is once he gets it and it clicks and he goes full speed” for an offense that could use a new spark to go with their returning quarterback.