Bills create cap space, restructure Stefon Diggs

Getty Images

As June begins, the Bills have cleared some cap space.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Buffalo converted $11,718,333 of wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ base salary into a signing bonus. That in turn created $7,812,222 in cap space for the club to use in 2021.

The Bills could use that extra space to sign a free agent or perhaps add a key player via trade before the regular season.

Diggs’ contract runs through 2023. After the season he just had, there’s no reason to think the wide receiver won’t be a significant part of the team’s offense beyond then.

In his first year with Buffalo, Diggs led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards — setting single-season franchise records in both categories. Since Minnesota selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, Diggs has 492 career catches for 6,158 yards with 38 TDs.