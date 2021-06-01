Bruce Arians: Some guys don’t realize they’re fighting for jobs this offseason

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have been light on veteran players during the voluntary portion of their offseason program, but many of their player have been working out together and head coach Bruce Arians said he’s “pleased and excited” about that.

His positivity isn’t boundless, however. On Tuesday, Arians said he’s been happy with what he’s seen from the 40 or so players that have been participating in organized team activities but that he thinks some of the players who have been missing may be missing some writing on the wall.

“These guys out here are working their ass off,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “I’d like to see about 10 more of them that are fighting for jobs that they don’t know they’re fighting for.”

Arians didn’t specify which players, but he did say that he hopes running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who worked out with the group organized by quarterback Tom Brady Tuesday, makes a “better decision” later this week. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson did the same, but Arians said he’s not a “dumbass” and might make the same decision if his job involved catching Brady’s passes.