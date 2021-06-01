Bruce Arians: Tom Brady may be doing “a lot of coaching” at mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been doing some work with his teammates in recent weeks, despite undergoing a fairly significant knee surgery earlier this offseason.

But when it comes to his team’s mandatory minicamp next week, Brady may not be performing much of his usual on-field function.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said he wants to make sure Brady’s knee is safe and that he’s not getting chased around on the field. So Arians isn’t sure how many reps Brady will get.

“He may be doing a lot of coaching,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

At 43 years old and with two decades of experience, Brady doesn’t need to do that much in minicamp to prepare for the season. Those reps going to a younger player like rookie Kyle Trask or backups Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin could set up Tampa Bay better for the future — or in the event Brady has to miss significant time in 2021.