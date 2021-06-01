Cardinals sign Tyler Newsome

Getty Images

The Cardinals have added a punter to their roster.

The team announced the signing of Tyler Newsome on Tuesday.

Newsome signed with the Chargers after going undrafted out of Notre Dame following the 2018 season. He spent time with the Chiefs last year, but Newsome did not appear in any regular season games with either team.

Newsome averaged 44 yards per kick while punting 225 times for the Fighting Irish.

The Cardinals have Andy Lee back for a fifth season in Arizona. Lee averaged 44.8 yards per kick during the 2020 season and has an average of 47.3 yards over his entire run with the Cardinals.