Chad Wheeler’s trial date pushed back to July

Getty Images

The trial date for former Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler’s domestic violence case has been pushed back to July 22, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The trial initially was set for April 6 but changed to June before the most recent delay.

“Dates remain fluid as the discovery process continues,” Pelissero said. “Another preliminary hearing is set for Thursday.”

Wheeler has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. The Jan. 22 incident left his girlfriend with significant injuries, including a concussion and fractured arm.

The Seahawks waived Wheeler shortly after news of his arrest.