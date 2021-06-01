Dak Prescott on personnel decisions: I trust the people who have those titles

Getty Images

Dak Prescott signed a big new contract from the Cowboys earlier this year, but a more prominent theme among quarterbacks this offseason has been dissatisfaction with their teams.

While Russell Wilson‘s February comments about the Seahawks sparked trade speculation that’s died down, Aaron Rodgers remains on the outs with the Packers and Deshaun Watson‘s legal issues don’t seem to have eliminated his desire to be dealt. In all three cases, personnel decisions and/or the quarterback’s lack of voice in that area have helped spark feelings about moving on.

Now that Prescott’s place as the center of the Cowboys franchise has been set, he was asked last week if he’s looking for more say on the personnel front. Prescott said he’s comfortable with how things stand.

“I trust the people around here that have those titles and have those positions to do what they need to,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “And I feel like they do ask me and bring me into the loop on things when they feel like they should. We have a great relationship. I don’t want to ever begin to compare what’s going on here in Dallas and how we handle things to other organizations.”

There were times when the other quarterbacks were satisfied with their teams’ directions, so what’s true today won’t necessarily be true in the future. At present, though, a new contract and a chance to return from last year’s ankle injury mean all’s well for the Cowboys quarterback.