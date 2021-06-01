Eagles gain cap space this week, could get more by moving Zach Ertz

Getty Images

The Eagles start June with just under $4 million in cap space to put toward signing their draft picks, but they’ll have more of it at their disposal on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery were designated as post-June 1 cuts when the team released them earlier this year. Once Tuesday is over, those moves will be processed on the salary cap front and the team will realize about $4 million in cap space as a result.

The change in months offers another avenue to increased cap space. Trading or cutting tight end Zach Ertz would save the team $8.5 million with $4.2 million in dead money as opposed to just under $5 million in savings against just under $7.8 million in dead money.

Ertz has not been in attendance at the team’s offseason program and trade chatter has been frequent this offseason, although General Manager Howie Roseman said in early May that he’ll do what’s best for the team and that Ertz is “a good player, a good person and he’s under contract.”