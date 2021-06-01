Football fans heading back to games are on notice: There are consequences for misbehavior

Posted by Mike Florio on June 1, 2021, 10:59 AM EDT
For years, sports fans (including football fans) have regarded the buying of a ticket to a sporting event as the acquisition of a license to say and do whatever they damn well please. Sports fans (especially football fans) are now on notice.

There are consequences for acting like morons.

Recent incidents in the NBA have shown that fans can and will be held accountable, with something more than an ejection from the game. Recently, a fan who threw popcorn at Russell Westbrook was banned from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. In Boston, a fan who threw a bottle of water at Kyrie Irving was arrested and faces prosecution.

Most recently, a fan ran onto the floor in Washington. That fan will be banned, and charges will be pressed.

Consequences for bad behavior aren’t a new dynamic. A Patriots fan who threw a beer on Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in 2018 was banned from Gillette Stadium and charged with disorderly conduct. Back in the day, a fan who tried to abscond with the ball found himself flat on his ass when Colts linebacker Mike Curtis intervened.

But the bad behavior seems to be increasing. Maybe it’s simply a product of fans not being able to attend sporting events for so long. Maybe things will get worse before they get better.

It’s all the more reason for these incidents to be publicized. Fans need to realize that unruly behavior will be met with punishment. Fans need to understand that they don’t have a blank check to chuck batteries or anything else in the direction of players. It’s easier than ever to identify those who behave badly. They need to be identified, and they need to be dealt with swiftly, decisively, and publicly.

That may never stop it (especially with alcohol being sold at sporting events), but it will definitely minimize the problem.

38 responses to “Football fans heading back to games are on notice: There are consequences for misbehavior

  1. This recent spade of issues in the NBA is nothing compared to what fans have been dealing with forever. Rarely does an unruly fan cause problems on the court/field/pitch, it’s usually the sober or respectful fans that have to deal with it. It’s the reason none of my kids under 8 have been to an NFL game and won’t go for another few years. It’s simply not a family event.

  3. Afer this past year, you’d think people would just be happy to be allowed back in the gates.

  4. It all stems from the culture of entitlement that the last few generations were being raised in. The people chucking batteries at players are the same people who think they deserve a free college education and $20 an hour to serve up burgers and fries at Wendy’s.

  6. Never understood why people think the laws of society cease to exist inside an NFL stadium…..but they do…and it sucks…..

  7. Much like the attacks on random Asian people, these incidents are becoming far too normalized the more people see it. And the last few weeks has been ridiculous with these idiot fans and the NBA.

    Government should create legislation that when a fan trespasses on a field or court, the athletes have the same legal protections as when someone breaks into your house. Meaning fair game to beat the stuffing out of these fools!

  8. Best advice is don’t go as all games are overpriced and players are all primadonnas that think they can do anything they want.

  9. Ban the morons who throw things.
    Fans have a constitutional right to say whatever they want, wherever they want.

  10. 1/2 of a Jets’ home game will be in Timeout. The difference between a drunkfest Jets’ game and a Giants’ game is stark. I always rooted for the Jets opponent. Kind of fun annoying Jets’ fans. Especially the drunk ones.

    PS: In the 1960’s the Yankees used to let us run around on the field during a rain delay. Never forget sliding into home in the mud then running past the Yankee dugout with the remaining players cheering us on. They also had Bat Day. Nothing like 25K kids slamming their bats in unison.

  11. Satan says:
    June 1, 2021 at 11:11 am
    It all stems from the culture of entitlement that the last few generations were being raised in. The people chucking batteries at players are the same people who think they deserve a free college education and $20 an hour to serve up burgers and fries at Wendy’s.
    ********************************************************************************************
    That is, of course, crap. 1), because minimum wage earners really do deserve a living wage, while the executives should be able to live quite nicely make half of the $20 million they get, and B) I doubt highly that anyone working minimum wage jobs can afford to go to a major sporting event anymore.

  12. “It’s the reason none of my kids under 8 have been to an NFL game and won’t go for another few years. It’s simply not a family event.”
    _________

    That and the fact it costs a mint to take a family to a game.

  14. This needs to carry over to the parking lots pre and post game. I have seen fights in the parking lots between rival fans where they are broken up, but you can see the home team fans back out there tailgating and acting like the same morons at the next home game with a new set of visiting fans.

  15. Satan says:
    June 1, 2021 at 11:11 am
    It all stems from the culture of entitlement that the last few generations were being raised in. The people chucking batteries at players are the same people who think they deserve a free college education and $20 an hour to serve up burgers and fries at Wendy’s.
    ——————————————————

    It is more likely that they are the kind of feeble-minded, reactionary losers that think every situation demands a partisan political response.

  16. Apparently, there are no consequences for athletes disrespecting police officers, messing with the national anthem, and calling your fans racist. So, what do you expect?

  18. ya maybe the nfl should stop selling unlimited alcohol to the fans sitting in the stadium…

  19. backintheday99 says:
    PS: In the 1960’s the Yankees used to let us run around on the field during a rain delay. Never forget sliding into home in the mud then running past the Yankee dugout with the remaining players cheering us on. They also had Bat Day. Nothing like 25K kids slamming their bats in unison.

    I remember those days, too. Teams gave lots of things away. Now they are all soft stuff you can’t hit anyone with. Imagine 25,000 bats and a beer filled stadium.

  21. Just idiots needing attention after a year of being locked in, it is sad that they lost any ability to have social control in just a year. Then again these losers probably would have still caused trouble if no pandemic.

    Just enjoy the ability to go and get entertained again.

  22. collectordude says:
    June 1, 2021 at 11:30 am
    Ban the morons who throw things.
    Fans have a constitutional right to say whatever they want, wherever they want.
    ——

    No, they don’t. The constitutional protection on freedom of speech has absolutely nothing to do with saying whatever you want, whenever you want.

  23. From what I remember of fans in stands at an NFL contest in the front row in their leather seats is that they’re too busy checking to see how many people have liked their photo from the game than the actual game itself. I dont think they’ll rush the field. And the people in the cheap seats who made all the noise and had a few fights here and there have been priced out anyway.

  24. NFL games are glorified frat parties. I haven’t attended a game in 10 years due to the repulsive behavior. I don’t really need to see a bunch of grown men with jerseys down to their knees pounding miller lites. Grow up.

  25. When you spend the last several months pandering to marxists, attacking cops, defending criminals, and encouraging division, it’s no wonder people aren’t getting along. None of these sports leagues have a commissioner with a backbone.

  26. Where have you been the last 30 years? Fans have been fighting in the stands for at least that long. Fans (usually of opposing teams) have been beaten up, threatened (this is every game) and even killed in stadiums during games. And we are supposed to think the field and the court are off limits? I recall all out brawls in section at the LA Coliseum during Raider games. I can recall one Ram-Saints game in the early 1990’s when the fans were attacking each other all around the stadium. There weren’t enough cops in Anaheim to stop all that fighting.

    All of this uncivil/rude behavior can be linked to jerseys and caps. These colors something the public had access to or wore in the 1960’s or early 1970’s. If the league wants to get this in order, ban wearing jerseys and headwear which supports on team or another. Make the crowd a neutral spectator. By emboldening fans to supporting their team, they become the enforcer of that team. It’s not much different than putting a uniform on. It’s psychology 101. These sports franchises are addicted to merchandise sales, and won’t limit it’s wear, they have made their fans addicts. So good luck stopping this behavior.

  27. What? People should be punished for bad behavior? There should be consequences for doing bad things? That is SO last century.

    We should try to understand what is going on in society and their lives that would cause them to act in such a manner and address those issues rather than punish them. As we know, punishment only starts a tit for tat cycle that doesn’t really change behaviors. If anything, we should give them incentives to behave like better seats each time they don’t do something bad.

  28. Anybody who thinks that the current rash of improperly behaved fans is due to “the culture of entitlement” found in “younger generations” needs to read a little history. There is no evidence that fans today are behaving worse than the fans of yesteryear, it’s just with increased media coverage and everybody owning a video camera it’s a lot easier to identify perpetrators.

    Just read a bit about the hostility and abuse Jackie Robinson had to endure, or Bill Russell’s accounts of being a Black player in Boston, that should prove my point.

  29. collectordude says:

    June 1, 2021 at 11:30 am

    Ban the morons who throw things.
    Fans have a constitutional right to say whatever they want, wherever they want.

    ———————–

    Looks like you still don’t understand how the constitution works.

  30. I don’t think it’s the buying of a ticket to a sporting event that makes fans think they can say and do whatever they damn well please. I think it’s all the beer they drink that leads them to think that way… using ‘think’ very loosely. I doubt very many sober fans do the kinds of stupid things that get people thrown out of stadiums.

  31. A constitutional right to say whatever they want, wherever they want? What constitution are you reading — one from Fantasy Island?

  32. As a person lucky enough to have attended well over 100 pro sports games, mostly Broncos games, it’s ridiculous to say that fans are just now starting to act up. It’s rare a game goes by without some drunk idiot getting tossed. I remember the days of the old Mile High Stadium (back in the 90’s) where fan’s getting arrested was a regular thing. ESPECIALLY when the Raiders came to town. I remember seeing fans throw bottles, batteries, hot dogs…all kinds of stuff, both at other fans and players. It was very common to see beer bottles thrown onto the field. Fans streaking the field was fairly common.

    3 incidences does not constitute a movement.

  33. collectordude says:
    June 1, 2021 at 11:30 am
    Ban the morons who throw things.
    Fans have a constitutional right to say whatever they want, wherever they want.
    —————————-

    Ban those who throw things. Agreed! Except for whoever threw the ding dong on the field in Buffalo. That was pretty hysterical. Not a great site for the kiddies though.

    And you can’t always say WHATEVER you want WHEREVER you want without consequence. You never heard about shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theater???

  36. jameshodges says:
    June 1, 2021 at 11:41 am
    Apparently, there are no consequences for athletes disrespecting police officers, messing with the national anthem, and calling your fans racist. So, what do you expect?
    ——————————————-

    At what point do you feel athletes should lose their First Amendment rights? As soon as you don’t agree with them?

  37. It all starts with the players disrespecting the flag. If players at a sporting event cannot be held to a higher standard why as a fan should I respect anything taking place in the arena?

  38. For two years people have been rioting in the streets with zero consequences. Why is this a surprise when the same generation acts out at sporting events? You let this happen.

