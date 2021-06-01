Former Oilers receiver Jim Beirne dies at 74

Getty Images

Jim Beirne, a receiver who played nine NFL seasons, died last week from complications of Alzheimer’s, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Beirne was 74.

Beirne played for the Oilers from 1968-73 and again from 1975-76 after spending the 1974 season with the Chargers.

The Oilers made Beirne a fourth-round choice out of Purdue in 1968, and he played for coaches Wally Lemm, Ed Hughes, Bill Peterson, Sid Gillman and Bum Phillips during his career in Houston.

In 1969, Beirne caught 42 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns in earning Pro Bowl honors.

Beirne caught 142 passes for 2,011 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

Beirne and his wife, Jody, started Jim Beirne Custom Homes in the Houston area after his retirement.