Isaiah Simmons switching to No. 9

Getty Images

The Cardinals cut quarterback Cole McDonald last Thursday. It didn’t take long before his No. 9 was claimed.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons is switching from No. 48, which he wore as a rookie, to No. 9, the team announced Tuesday.

An NFL rule change this offseason allows new position groups, including linebackers, to wear single digits.

Every single-digit number for the Cardinals is spoken for with Kyler Murray in No. 1, running back Chase Edmonds switching to No. 2, safety Budda Baker going to No. 3, punter Andy Lee in No. 4, kicker Matt Prater in No. 5, running back James Conner in No. 6, cornerback Byron Murphy changing to No. 7 and Simmons in No. 9.

The Cardinals retired No. 8 in honor of Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson.

The team had two other number changes this week with receiver Krishawn Hogan now wearing No. 82 and undrafted rookie tight end Bruno Labelle in No. 35.