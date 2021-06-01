Jerry Jeudy: Concentration and focus will lead to fewer drops

Getty Images

Dropped passes were an issue for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy during his rookie season and head coach Vic Fangio said last December that he feels Jeudy has the right make-up to improve on that front this year.

During a Tuesday press conference, Jeudy was asked about what he learned about the cause of his drops from watching tape of last season and where he’ll make changes as a result.

“Mostly concentration and focus on the ball,” Jeudy said. “I’d be so quick to catch and run, hurry up and make a play instead of catch first and then run. That’s mostly what it is, just trying to make a play too fast and not focused on the bigger picture.”

Jeudy said he thinks his bid for improvement when it comes to holding onto the ball will benefit from the team’s quarterback competition. He thinks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have a “different type of spiral or air” to their throws and that having to adjust to that will benefit him once the season is underway.