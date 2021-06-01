Jets sign Ronald Blair

Getty Images

The Jets have added someone who’s familiar with new head coach Robert Saleh’s defense.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York has signed defensive end Ronald Blair.

A 49ers fifth-round pick in 2016, Blair spent four seasons with Saleh in San Francisco. But Blair has not appeared in a game since 2019, when he tore his ACL midway through the year. After re-signing with the 49ers in the 2020 offseason, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list. He reportedly underwent a second knee surgery in October.

The 49ers released Blair on March 12 and were reportedly close to re-signing him in April. That never became official, and now Blair has landed on the other side of the country.

In 47 career games, Blair has 13.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and 22 tackles for loss.