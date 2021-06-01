Kenneth Murray feeling “100 percent” after offseason shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray was able to play all 16 games of his rookie year, but he had to undergo offseason shoulder surgery in January.

Murray said Tuesday that he originally suffered an injury to his shoulder in college but continued to play through it for two years. He would occasionally get hit on the shoulder during games and be in pain for a short time, but then would be OK to continue.

An MRI after the season revealed he would be best served by undergoing surgery.

Now months removed from going under the knife, Murray says he feels good — though he hasn’t been officially cleared for every football activity. He expects to be full go for training camp.

“I’ve talked to the trainers here and I feel pretty strong. To be honest, if you asked me to play a game right now, I feel like I could play a game right now,” Murray said during his Tuesday press conference. “But since we have so much time, they just want to take things extremely slow, [be] extremely cautious. But as far as my rehab goes, I feel 100 percent. I got all my range of motion back. I’m pretty much lifting how I want to lift now, being able to go out there and attack the weight like I want to attack the weight. So, I think I’m in a pretty good position right now.”

Murray — who recently changed from No. 56 to No. 9 — recorded 107 total tackles as a rookie, with a sack, three passes defensed, and five tackles for loss.