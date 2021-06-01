Kevin Stefanski the betting favorite to repeat as Coach of the Year

Getty Images

Leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs is an impressive coaching achievement, and when Kevin Stefanski did it last season, he was named NFL Coach of the Year. Leading the Browns to the playoffs two years in a row would be an even more impressive coaching achievement, and if Stefanski can do it this year, it would be hard to deny him the Coach of the Year award again.

That’s why Stefanski is the favorite to win Coach of the Year, with +1200 odds at PointsBet.

If he repeats as Coach of the Year, Stefanski would join rare company, as only three coaches have won Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons: Allie Sherman in 1961-62, Don Shula in 1967-68 and Joe Gibbs in 1982-83.

Behind Stefanski in Coach of the Year odds are Rams coach Sean McVay, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Dolphins coach Brian Flores, all at +1500.

The next-best odds go to Colts coach Frank Reich, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Falcons coach Arthur Smith, Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Jets coach Robert Saleh, all at +1800.

At the other end of the spectrum, the longest long shot is Texans coach David Culley, who is at +8000.